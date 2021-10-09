Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after acquiring an additional 463,687 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 483,288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in The Williams Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,414,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,495,000 after acquiring an additional 395,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Williams Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,659,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

