Electricité de France’s (ECIFY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Electricité de France to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electricité de France presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.07. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.