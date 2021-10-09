Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Stock Price Up 22.6%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)’s share price rose 22.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54.

Electricité de France Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

