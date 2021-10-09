Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in September

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Electric Power Development stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. Electric Power Development has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $16.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25.

Get Electric Power Development alerts:

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.