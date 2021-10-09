Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in September

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Electric Power Development stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. Electric Power Development has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $16.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25.
Electric Power Development Company Profile
