El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the first quarter worth approximately $48,975,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,700,000 after acquiring an additional 261,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 169.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 221,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 47.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 169,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.