Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 65.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 107,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 63.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.5% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $15,235,443 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $108.73 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.46 and a 200-day moving average of $103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

