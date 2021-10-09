Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.21% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $780,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $15,235,443. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $108.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

