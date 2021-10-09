Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.420-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.57.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

