Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

DVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

DVAX opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $20.96.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,428,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,944,455. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 75,987 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

