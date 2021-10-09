DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. 711,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

