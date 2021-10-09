DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,265,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.27% of DuPont de Nemours worth $3,349,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.06.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $70.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

