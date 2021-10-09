Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is a provider of business decisioning data and analytics. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is based in in Short Hills, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DNB. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -97.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 109,806 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,172,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,861,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,204,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,447,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,930 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

