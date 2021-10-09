DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.76

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 2218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

Several research firms recently commented on DTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. Analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

