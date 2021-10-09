Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.50 and last traded at $83.71. 33,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,970,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. Research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,272,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,115,000. 13.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

