Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Increased by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 3.4% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of D stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

