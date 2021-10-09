Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $51.18

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.18, but opened at $49.11. Discovery shares last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Discovery alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises approximately 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.