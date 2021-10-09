Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDL. Bank of America started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dingdong (Cayman) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE DDL opened at $24.12 on Friday. Dingdong has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Finally, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,734,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

