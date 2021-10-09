Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.91% of UniFirst worth $129,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in UniFirst by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,460,000 after buying an additional 96,118 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,390,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,273,000 after buying an additional 65,586 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 450,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 723.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,645,000 after buying an additional 340,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of UNF opened at $222.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.05. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.30.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.