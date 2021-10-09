Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,255,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $121,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $836,810 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $121.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

