Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $131.12 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,524,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $131,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,965,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,506,000 after buying an additional 996,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,286,000 after buying an additional 6,152,257 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Discovery by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,180,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,787,000 after buying an additional 1,586,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Discovery by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,509,000 after buying an additional 5,185,584 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

