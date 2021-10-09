Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $125.78 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,477,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.57% of Cirrus Logic worth $125,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.34.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,062 shares of company stock worth $1,385,641 in the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $80.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.64.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

