Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $124.53 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,553,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,504 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $124,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 74,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

