Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $120.29 Million Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,745,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.88% of SLM worth $120,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. SLM’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

