Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 93,855 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,591,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,855 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $127,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,429,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after buying an additional 102,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,157.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 62,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 52.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after buying an additional 60,369 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 190.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 88,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

