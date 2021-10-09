Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,628 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $122,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 109,614 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $14,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,881,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

CM opened at $117.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $121.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

