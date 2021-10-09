DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,905,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

See Also: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.