Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.94% from the stock’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.94 ($75.22).

DPW stock opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.82.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

