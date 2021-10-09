Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($86.40) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.94 ($75.22).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.82. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.