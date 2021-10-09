Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,351 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 105,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIX shares. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $42.97 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

