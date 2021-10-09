Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.70

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 4121068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 515.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

