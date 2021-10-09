Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Up 17.9% in September

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 9.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DK. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Delek US stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.05. Delek US has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

