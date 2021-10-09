DeHive Achieves Market Cap of $972,448.61 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $972,448.61 and approximately $345,770.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00066323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00138245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00090748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,978.19 or 1.00069504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.90 or 0.06468701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

