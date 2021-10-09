DeepOnion Trading 40.3% Higher This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $2,166.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000802 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026366 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019457 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,570,253 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.