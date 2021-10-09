Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 314,304 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $45,149,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $45,633,797.76.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $33,802,075.20.

On Thursday, August 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $4,737,217.60.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $35,167,755.84.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $140.32 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $150.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -825.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Datadog by 311.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Datadog by 36.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $130,100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

