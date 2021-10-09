Darren S. Raiguel Sells 4,000 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darren S. Raiguel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of ePlus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $35,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Darren S. Raiguel sold 981 shares of ePlus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $88,299.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $110.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.34.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.20 million. Analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUS. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

