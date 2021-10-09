Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Update

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,560,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE DNMR opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59. Danimer Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

