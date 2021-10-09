DA Davidson Boosts Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $254.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $223.00 to $254.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of HELE opened at $226.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at $1,920,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,210,000 after acquiring an additional 67,061 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

