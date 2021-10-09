Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,831 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

