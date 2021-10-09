CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,440 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $121,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $84.37 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.48.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

