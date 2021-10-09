CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVI. Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $386,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 91.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 521,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.95. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

