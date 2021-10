CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Trading 6.8% Higher

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 102,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 652,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

CurrencyWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks, Inc engages in the development and operation of financial technology platforms for digital currencies, digital assets, and tokens. It offers Non-Fungible Token (NFT), Security Token, and Payment Token. Its services include strategic planning, project planning, structure development and administration, business plan modeling, technology development support, whitepaper preparation, due diligence reporting, and governance planning and management.

