Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Get Curis alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRIS. TheStreet downgraded Curis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of CRIS opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $689.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. Curis has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth $229,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Curis by 1,916.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 213,201 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,896,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.