CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 225.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,428,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989,871 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $45,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

