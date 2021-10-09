CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson Sells 1,500 Shares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $20,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 520 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $7,020.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Kent Robinson sold 980 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $13,230.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $20,580.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $692.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 380,789 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after buying an additional 311,236 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 226,307 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 194,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 142,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

