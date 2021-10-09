Critical Contrast: Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Lear (NYSE:LEA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lear has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Romeo Power and Lear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Lear 1 4 10 0 2.60

Romeo Power currently has a consensus price target of $10.18, suggesting a potential upside of 119.29%. Lear has a consensus price target of $194.31, suggesting a potential upside of 15.49%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Lear.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Romeo Power and Lear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 69.34 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -8.59 Lear $17.05 billion 0.59 $158.50 million $5.33 31.57

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Lear shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Lear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.33% -22.08% Lear 3.73% 17.71% 6.22%

Summary

Lear beats Romeo Power on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests. The E-System segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacture of electrical distribution systems, as well as electronic control modules, electrification products, connectivity products and software solutions for the cloud, vehicles and mobile devices. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

