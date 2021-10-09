Critical Comparison: Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) & Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Astrotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Astrotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Astrotech $490,000.00 100.92 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Astrotech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Astrotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.76%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Astrotech.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A Astrotech -1,686.07% -71.06% -49.51%

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Astrotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide. The Astral Images Corporation segment includes the development of film restoration and enhancement software. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

