Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPG. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.69.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.66. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.48 and a 52 week high of C$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.97.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$945.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.