Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIVHY. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivendi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised Vivendi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Redburn Partners raised Vivendi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivendi currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Vivendi stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

