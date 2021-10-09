Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $7.37 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

