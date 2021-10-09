Cowen Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $83.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target cut by Cowen from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.93.

VFC opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. V.F. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 96,150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in V.F. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 181,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

